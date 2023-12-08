Vanderpump Rules fans predict Ariana Madix will leave show after season 11

Ariana Madix became a breakout star on Vanderpump Rules following the news of “Scandoval.” Could her time on the show be coming to an end?

Vanderpump Rules made Ariana Madix a household name after Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss. Fans believe her fame has become too big for the Bravo series.

Ariana came onto the scene during Vanderpump season 1 as one of Scheana Shay’s backup dancers at her concert. She wanted nothing to do with the show and tried to avoid the cameras.

Article continues after ad

The former bartender had a bigger role on the show when she transferred from Villa Blanca to SUR, causing controversy. She had a fling with Tom Sandoval, upsetting his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

Article continues after ad

Fans believe Ariana could “willingly” leave Vanderpump Rules

While Ariana has mostly stayed out of the drama on Vanderpump Rules, she’s receiving a lot of attention after her own cheating scandal with Tom. Fans believe her time on the show could be up after season 11.

In a Reddit thread, the original poster wrote, “Will Ariana Madix be the first one to leave the show willingly? {Stassi omitted because she left and came back.} I think she might if the show doesn’t get canceled after this season.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan replied, “She definitely has more and more business ventures and projects outside of the show, which could entice her to leave. I feel like things may be winding down for VPR anyway.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A third fan agreed and said, “I feel like she might… especially since it seems like basically everyone besides Katie is falling back into Sandoval’s slithery game.”

At BravoCon 2023, Ariana admitted that filming Vanderpump Rules season 11 with Tom wasn’t easy. “I knew it was gonna be difficult, I knew it was gonna be weird. I knew I was gonna have some very strong and negative feelings.”

Article continues after ad

With her new sandwich shop “Something About Her” opening soon, a budding influencing career, and an upcoming Broadway debut in “Chicago” as Roxie Hart, it doesn’t look like fans would be surprised if Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules days were behind her.

Article continues after ad

Ariana’s new boyfriend Daniel Wai is also based in New York, so she would have more time to travel back and forth from Los Angeles when she’s not keeping an eye on her sandwich shop.

Article continues after ad

Whatever the future holds for the Vanderpump Rules star, she will continue to thrive.