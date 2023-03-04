Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix reportedly split amid claims he cheated

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly split after it was alleged that Tom cheated on Ariana with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules is a reality TV show, developed as a spin-off from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, focusing on Lisa Vanderpump and staff at her restaurants and bars. Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix were a fan-favorite couple from the show.

On March 3, TMZ reported that Tom and Ariana had split, after claims that Tom cheated on Ariana with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Sources reportedly said that Ariana found out about the alleged cheating in the last couple of days, and not long after, she ended her relationship with Tom.

It has also been reported that after show producers found out what happened, they made the decision to document the fallout.

An insider also told People that the affair has allegedly been going on for months. “This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” the reported source said. “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

Bravo Vanderpump Rules is currently airing its tenth season.

No one directly involved in the situation has publicly addressed the rumors, but at the time of writing, Ariana’s Instagram account is not available.

The news has shocked social media, with Vanderpump Rules fans sharing their reactions and thoughts on the drama in posts that are garnering thousands of likes on Twitter.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing its tenth season, but when the fallout of this situation will be shown remains to be seen.