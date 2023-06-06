Below Deck star Daisy reveals why she blocked Colin on social media

Daisy Kelliher, one of the stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has revealed why she blocked potential flame Colin Macrae- he’s “complicated”.

Below Deck fans have been sleuthing for a while about Colin and Daisy’s relationship status, especially after some cryptic social media posts where she discussed the chef’s smoothie-making skills.

The two yachties have found themselves as two sides to a love triangle with first mate Gary King, though many fans have been hoping Daisy and Colin end up together by the end of the show.

Below Deck’s Daisy Kelliher reveals why she blocked Colin Macrae online

During an interview with Andy Cohen, Daisy was asked viewers about the love triangle and who might be the better match for her, as well as what her status with Colin was.

Daisy was hesitant to confirm anything about her status, and said that she wanted to “wait for the reunion” to discuss the issue. However, she did say that she “had a lot of love for Colin… things are complicated.”

She also explained that she had blocked Colin on social media because she didn’t want to see anything “complicated” on her feed.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star said: “Colin’s complicated and I don’t need complicated on my social media”.

Fans were quick to start speculating about what this could mean for the future of the pair and Below Deck. One person theorized: “I cannot wait for this to unravel! Gary is better than Colin in Daisy’s eyes after everything Gary’s done and shown this season and the previous? What the heck did Colin do??”

Fans also suggested that the drama between them might have happened after the show ended, with one person saying: “It’s definitely something that happened after the season was over. They were posting pictures together in CA well after it was over that seemed VERY much datelike.”

For more news and updates on Below Deck, check out the fan reaction to the close-up and personal scenes in the latest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.