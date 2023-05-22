Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn responds to crew love triangle

Captain Glenn spoke out about how he feels about his crewmembers on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 dating.

The spotlight of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is on an interesting love triangle. Specifically, one between Chief Stewardess Daisy, First Mate Gary, and Engineer Colin.

Not only does this relationship affect these three and their friendships with each other, but the other crew members have to watch it play out live.

The only crewmember who has publicly shared their reaction is their boss, Captain Glenn Shepard. Here is what he had to say about the drama and where he stands with it.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn’s thoughts on Season 4 love-triangle

Captain Glenn spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about this season’s romantic drama and teased what’s to come, even referring to the three from the love triangle as the “Dream Team”.

“I can’t say too much about it, but, yeah, I was a little surprised. But there’s so much love between those people. Those guys, I call them the Dream Team, Gary, Daisy, Colin. We’ve done this for a few seasons now. They’re great people. They love each other. And I don’t know, tune in and you’ll see some very interesting stuff.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also went on to confirm that he seemingly doesn’t mind in-workplace relationships.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“People are people. People love who they love. They work together, spend a lot of time together and things happen.”

Viewers will be able to see the love triangle play out during this season. But, with a recent hint from Daisy, fans might already have an idea of who she chooses.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.