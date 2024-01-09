Was Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher fired from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy Kelliher is addressing the rumor that Bravo fired her.

Arguably one of the most hectic seasons within the Below Deck franchise was Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It featured a chaotic love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae that lasted the entire season. At the end of it, Gary and Daisy seemingly split while she and Colin ended up having a pretty intense falling out.

Daisy and Colin’s friendship was further damaged after they got into an argument during the season’s virtual reunion, to which Daisy stormed out.

After Daisy’s unexpected exit during the reunion, fans began to speculate that maybe Bravo decided to not move forward with working with her anymore.

Was Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy fired from the show?

On January 8, Daisy answered questions about herself and her career on her Instagram story.

When one person simply wrote, “You got sacked from BDS,” the reality TV star responded by saying. “I don’t think so, unless I missed the memo.”

Season 5 has been renewed for the series but, so far, no one from the previous season has announced whether or not fans can expect them to make a return.

The only cast member that viewers are 99% sure (or at least hope) isn’t coming back is Gary King, who was accused of sexual assault and dropped from the 2023 BravoCon lineup after the allegation went public. However, he did recently express that he plans on returning to TV, so you never know.

