Is Below Deck Med doing double episodes in Season 8? Bravo schedule explained

After getting used to Below Deck shows having double episodes, it looks as though Season 8 of Med is going back to its old format.

Because of the success of the franchise, Bravo has recently stepped up its game and is giving Below Deck the star treatment.

Halfway through the fourth season of Sailing Yacht, the schedule drastically changed from one new episode each week to two. This carried on through Season 2 of Down Under.

While some viewers are thrilled to have twice the content, others find the double-episode format to be a little bit too much to handle.

Article continues after ad

Well, the latter might have got their way because it seems as though Bravo is switching back to the original format.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Does Below Deck Med Season 8 have double episodes?

Based on the one-episode premiere and the upcoming Bravo schedule, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 will only have one new episode each week.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Viewers have been discussing the change in the Below Deck Reddit, and have given a pretty good assumption of what caused the switch.

One fan wrote, “I was thinking they might need to stretch out the seasons of Med and BD before Sailing comes up for another round, they have a whole mess on their hands figuring out what to do with Gary and just might need the time to brainstorm that or can the season completely.”

Article continues after ad

Gary King, one of the main stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is currently under fire for alleged misconduct against a makeup artist for the show. The accusation has already booted him off of the 2023 BravoCon lineup.

Article continues after ad

If Bravo is indeed trying to edit Season 5 of Sailing Yacht, then that is a decent theory as to why Season 8 of Med is being stretched out.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.