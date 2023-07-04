Why wasn’t Below Deck Sailing Yacht on this week? Missing episode explained

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were left a bit confused as there was no episode for this week – July 3rd. However, there is a pretty simple reason behind it.

Ever since debuting back in 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become a massive hit with reality TV fans. It’s a spin-off of the main Below Deck series but focuses on a crew that works on a, well, sailing yacht.

The crew, which is headed by Captain Glenn Shephard, has been chopped and changed over the course of four seasons as they’ve traveled around different ports in Europe. The current season has proven to be immensely popular, with the crew working around Italy.

However, there hasn’t been a new episode since June 26. Some fans had been expecting a new one on Monday, July 3rd to go with the typical release slate, but that didn’t happen. Though, there is a good reason for that.

Why wasn’t a new Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode on July 3?

If you’re one of the Below Deck fans that had no idea why there wasn’t a new episode this week, well, that’s because it’s a Holiday weekend in the United States.

So yes, the July 3rd episode release was put on hold because of Independence Day, even though it didn’t exactly clash with the same day.

Instead of running an episode around July 4th, there has, instead, been a Below Deck marathon shown. So, you can catch up with previous episodes while celebrating with friends and family.

However, next week – July 10 – will make up for that lengthy break between new episodes that stems back to June 26.

According to current listings, that is slated to be a double episode night – which is becoming more common as the current season goes on. However, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will make way for the second season of Below Deck Down Under after those two episodes have aired.