How to watch Below Deck in order
With almost 25 different seasons across five different shows and spin-offs, it’s hard to know where to start if you want to dive into the world of Below Deck. But fear not – here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the Below Deck and all of its spin-offs in chronological order.
The first season of Below Deck aired 10 years ago and introduced viewers to the world of luxury yacht sailing. And with personalities such as Captain Lee and Kate Chastain, fans can’t get enough of the reality show and all of its spin-offs.
But with over 20 different seasons and spin-offs of Below Deck, it can be hard to know where to start.
Whether you’re a fresh recruit to the luxury yachting world or a deck-hard fan, you’ll be watching this gripping saga unfold in true chronological style to make your Below Deck voyage smooth and enjoyable.
What is the chronological order of Below Deck?
Whether you want to watch the original series in full before tackling the spin-offs or prefer your Sailing Yacht or Mediterranean over them all, below is the full list of Below Deck series in the order they were released in.
Here’s the complete Below Deck episode guide:
- Below Deck – season 1 (2013)
- Below Deck – season 2 (2014)
- Below Deck – season 3 (2015)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 1 (2016)
- Below Deck – season 4 (2016)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 2 (2017)
- Below Deck – season 5 (2017)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 3 (2018)
- Below Deck – season 6 (2018)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 4 (2019)
- Below Deck – season 7 (2019)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht – season 1 (2020)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 5 (2020)
- Below Deck – season 8 (2020)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht – season 2 (2021)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 6 (2021)
- Below Deck – season 9 (2021)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht – season 3 (2022)
- Below Deck Down Under – season 1 (2022)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – season 7 (2022)
- Below Deck Adventure – season 1 (2022)
- Below Deck – season 10 (2023)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht – season 4 (2023)
- Below Deck Adventure – season 2 (2023)
Where to watch Below Deck in order
Below Deck live episodes typically air every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the United States, although below we have some other times for different regions across the world:
- 7pm CET
- 5am AEDT
- 6pm GMT
You can also stream the original series as well as the spin-off shows on the following platforms:
- Hayu
- Bravo TV
- Amazon Prime Video
- Peacock
- NOW TV
- All 4
So, provided you have access to one of these services, use the list above to make sure you’re watching in order, start to finish, and then you’ll be all caught up before the new seasons get underway.
