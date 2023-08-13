Is Below Deck Down Under Season 2 released twice a week? Schedule explained

Does Below Deck Down Under Season 2 schedule show back-to-back episodes? Here is the schedule for the rest of the season.

Aside from the premiere week of Below Deck Down Under, each episode of Season 2 has been back-to-back.

Meaning, starting at Episode 2, two episodes have been released each Monday night.

For example, Episodes 6 and Episode 7 were released on the same day. Those episodes showed Bosun Luke Jones and Stewardess Laura Bileskane getting fired.

That being said, is that going to be the schedule for the rest of the season? Are we always going to get 2 episodes each week?

What is the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 schedule?

Confirmed by the Bravo schedule, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 will be keeping its format of two episodes each week.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season and the release dates:

Episodes 8 & 9– August 14

Episodes 10 & 11– August 21

Episodes 12 & 13– August 28

This schedule does not include the possibility of a reunion. Season 1 did not get a reunion, but given the popularity of this season, that might change this year.

Viewers have taken to Reddit to share just how excited they are that 2 episodes per week are the new norm.

One fan wrote, “Yeah I think since they have so many franchises they have to do 2 episodes a week. Like below deck sailing we sped through so we can watch below deck down under. Lol not complaining though.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I love the two episodes! It makes Mondays a little bit better.”

