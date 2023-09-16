Below Deck Down Under fans divided over Season 2’s weekly double episodes

Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under releases two new episodes every Monday, and viewers are torn over whether or not this schedule change is a good thing.

Slowly but surely, Bravo has been experimenting with a double-episode weekly lineup for Below Deck shows.

For instance, during Season 4 of Sailing Yacht, the second half of the season released two new episodes once a week.

This format has carried over into the second season of Below Deck Down Under. Ever since the premiere, two brand-new episodes have aired on Monday nights, which means double the drama, romance, and charter guests every week.

And while it does sound like a great idea in theory to have a double feature of Down Under each week, some fans are torn about the decision.

Do Below Deck Down Under fans like two episodes a week?

On September 15, a Reddit thread was started to discuss the double episodes for the season; and not everyone is on board.

The Reddit user asked, “Am I the only one hating the double episodes each night? Don’t know why it started but it’s too much if you fall behind one week.”

Another person agreed with them and said, “I don’t care for 2 episodes per week.”

Clearly, they might be in the minority because several other viewers have shouted their opinions on the double feature.

One fan wrote, “Speak for yourself! I love those double episodes and want more!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I loved it because I can never get enough of below deck!!”

Who knows? Maybe this will become the new episode release schedule to expect for all Below Deck shows. We’ll find out soon with Mediterranean Season 8.

