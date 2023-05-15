When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion episode?

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion episode and what to expect.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is already a third of the way done, with episode 6 airing tonight, May 15. This means that a reunion episode is to be expected in the near future.

So far, this season has already been jam-packed with drama between the crew members.

There’s the undeniable tension between First Mate Gary King and Deckhand Chase Lemacks. And there’s also the love triangle between Gary, Chief Stewardess Daisy, and engineer Colin.

Article continues after ad

With a few more entertaining storylines in the pipeline, a reunion for this season will undoubtedly be the most anticipated one by fans yet.

When is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion?

In all of the previous seasons, the reunion came a week after the finale episode. They also have the same runtime as the normal episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The most recent reunion was for Season 3. It was hosted by Bravo icon Andy Cohen via Zoom. This was the only virtual reunion the show has ever had. If the reunion takes place this season, it will most likely be in person.

Article continues after ad

For the third reunion, almost the entire cast reunited to discuss what happened in Season 3. The only absent crew member was controversial Stewardess Ashley Marti. She ultimately ended up quitting the series.

It hasn’t been confirmed by Bravo or the cast if a Season 4 reunion episode is greenlight. But, if it does happen, fans can expect it to be released by the end of the summer.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the other shows in the franchise, and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.