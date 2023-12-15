Is Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 getting a reunion?

The Season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise aired in December and since then fans have been asking ‘Will there be a reunion?’ Here are all of the details you need to know about it.

The beloved spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette was renewed for Season 9 in December, 2023. The dating reality show centres around contestants from the franchise who missed their shot at finding their partner. Hence, Bachelor in Paradise gave these people a second chance at love.

The finale aired on December 7 and this season a total of three couples survived to the end. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 contestants Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin returned to get married on the show. Aven Jones and Kylee Russell promised each other a committed relationship. Meanwhile contestants John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo, and Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei got engaged.

Unfortunately, not long after the show ended, all three couples broke it off. Now fans are questioning if there will be a Season 9 reunion.

Will there be a Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 reunion?

ABC Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 contestants getting to know each other.

Just like shows such as Selling Sunset and The Real Housewives, the past Bachelor In Paradise seasons always ended with a season reunion. However, It was revealed to the viewers that there would be no Season 9 reunion, and instead fans were given a ‘where are they now’ segment after the finale.

The segment updated fans on the contestants, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, and Blake Moynes, who were unable to find love once again. There was an update on the life-threatening situation contestants Brayden Bowers and Aaron Schwartzman got themselves into. And lastly, Olivia Lewis was still in search of her unconventional other half.

