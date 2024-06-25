90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4- Which couples are still together?

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 has come to an end, and some couples were able to thrive, while others parted ways.

The spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 featured four new couples who traveled abroad to reunite with their international partners.

Throughout the season, the couples faced challenges such as cheating allegations, commitment issues, and one cast member transitioning to a different gender.

Now that Luke and Madelein, Kyle and Anika, Shawn and Alliya, and Alex and Adriano have completed their first season in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, which couples were able to stay together?

Luke & Madelein – Still Together

TLC

Luke traveled to Colombia to be with his girlfriend, Madelein, and they were criticized by fans for their large age gap. After Luke lost his trust in Madelein due to cheating rumors, he gave her an ultimatum about not marrying her without a prenup.

Article continues after ad

In an Instagram post from June 11, Luke revealed that he’s engaged to Madelein and shared a photo of the two kissing.

Article continues after ad

“You are everything to me, the only woman I want forever! I don’t know what I would do without you, thank you for coming into my life and changing it by giving me the greatest love, I can’t wait to marry you,” he wrote in the caption.

Kyle & Anika – Not Together

TLC

Kyle reunited with his girlfriend Anika in Malta, but she questioned their future when he refused to give up his money-making sperm donation gig. When he accused Anika of hooking up with her ex, she claimed that they went out before she started dating Kyle.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 9, Kyle and Anika realized they weren’t on the same page when it came to their future, and decided to break up. He confirmed it by setting his relationship status on Facebook to “single.”

Shawn & Alliya – Still Together

TLC

Shawn met Alliya when she identified as a man named Douglas, and went to Brazil to visit after her plastic surgery procedure. On 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Shawn confessed his love to Alliya by proposing to her with a pop-star named Anitta in front of her family.

Article continues after ad

Although Shawn still couldn’t adjust to Alliya’s new identity after her gender reassignment surgery, the couple is still together. Alliya shared an Instagram post of herself posing for a photoshoot on June 23, and Shawn commented, “Beautiful.”

Article continues after ad

Alex & Adriano – Not Together

TLC

After dating for a year, Alex made the trip to Italy to see her long-distance boyfriend, Adriano. However, he kept pushing the idea of another woman being intimate with them, but Alex shut down the option.

When Adriano admitted that he wanted Alex’s cousin to join in, she was turned off and ended the relationship. The couple said they would remain friends, but it’s unlikely that they’ll get back together.

Although half of the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 couples didn’t stay together after the show, they still had a better track record than the relationships on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.