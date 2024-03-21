90 Day Fiancé: Love Paradise Season 4 – Trailer, cast & more

90 Day Fiancé: Love Paradise Season 4 is back with all-new international couples. Here’s everything to know about the new season.

90 Day Fiancé: Love Paradise Season 4 returns in April, and four new couples will be joining the franchise to tell their love stories.

These international relationships will be documented on the show for the first time, airing both the highs and lows of finding love abroad.

The upcoming season will feature disagreements between partners, cheating allegations, and struggles to make compromises. Here’s everything to know about Season 4 before the show returns next month.

Is there a trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Love Paradise Season 4?

On March 21, ET released the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, and four international couples will be introduced on the show.

The trailer revealed Adriano wanting to experiment with Alex, and Luke accusing his partner Madelein of cheating on him.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4: Who is in the cast?

TLC Shawn and Alliya from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 welcomes four new couples to the cast, with no returning stars. Here is the full cast list:

Kyle, 32 (Los Angeles, CA) & Anika, 39 (Malta)

Shawn, 61 (New York, NY) & Alliya, 25 (Brazil)

Luke, 30 (Los Angeles, CA) & Madelein, 19 (Colombia)

Alex, 30 (Dallas, TX) & Adriano, 33 (Italy)

TLC Luke and Madelein from from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Where to watch & stream 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 is available to stream on Discovery Plus, TLC Go, Max, and Apple TV+.

The new season will be full of drama and tough decisions, as these international couples decide if their romance is more than just a vacation fling.