How to watch RHONY Season 14 reunion: US, UK & more

After several episodes of pure drama and chaos, the reboot debut for RHONY is over and the Season 14 reunion is on its way.

It’s already time for the next reunion for the Real Housewives of New York City.

Season 14 was a complete rebirth of the popular reality TV series because it got rid of the entire cast everyone knew and loved and debuted six replacements.

With a lot of pressure on their shoulders to live up to the legacy that is RHONY, the Season 14 cast definitely brought their a-game. In fact, the only housewife who really got on viewers’ nerves was Sai Da Silva.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, the reboot season did well ratings-wise and a reunion is now about to air on Bravo. But, if you don’t have Bravo, is there a streaming option?

Where to watch RHONY’s Season 14 reunion

The Season 14 reunion, along with all of the episodes from the season, is set to be released on Peacock. The first part will be available to watch on October 23rd, and the second will be released on October 30th, both the next day after it airs on cable.

Article continues after ad

But, if you don’t have access to Peacock in your area, there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the reunion before getting spoiled. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN.

Article continues after ad

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are all of the steps to start watching RHONY’s Season 14 reunion:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Peacock.

Article continues after ad

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on RHONY and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.