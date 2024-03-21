The Bachelor fans think this Season 28 contestant would be perfect for Paradise

Fans of The Bachelor think this Season 28 contestant would be perfect for Bachelor In Paradise Season 10.

After The Women Tell All segment for The Bachelor Season 28, fans began discussing who they thought would be a good fit for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The woman in talks was Lauren Hollinger, who was popular for self-eliminating after the wedding-themed group date.

After Hollinger came clean about being the one to tell Lea Cayanan “shut the f*ck up” during their time on The Bachelor, fans see her as the perfect fit for Paradise.

Instagram: bachelorabc

Fans think Lauren Hollinger “secured” her spot on Bachelor in Paradise

Lauren Hollinger self-eliminated on Season 28 of The Bachelor during Episode 2 after she realized that her father would have warned her against joining the show, had he been alive.

Article continues after ad

However, before she left, she interceded herself in a feud between contestants Cayanan and Maria Georgas.

Though Cayanan insisted that her narrative of Georgas telling her to “shut the f*ck up” was the truth, Hollinger spilled the truth at the Tell All.

Article continues after ad

“I’m the one who said ‘shut the f*ck up.’ Yeah, I said it,” Hollinger confidently revealed after host Jesse Palmer prompted the conversation.

Shocked and entertained by the drama, fans took to X after the Tell-All to say they think Hollinger would be the best fit for Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor spin-off allows former contestants to get a second chance at love on a beach in Mexico.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly I think she’d SLAY in paradise! I hope she goes on bip this next season!!” wrote one fan.

“Her a** NEEDS to be on that beach,” agreed another.”

Another fan also said that Hollinger had “secured her spot in Paradise” after she uncovered the truth behind Cayanan and Georga’s disagreement.

Though Hollinger is a frontrunner for Bachelor in Paradise, she has yet to comment on whether or not she’d consider joining the reality series for Season 10.