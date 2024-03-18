Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 Reunion: Release window & more

Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 had a good run, and after 28 episodes, a cast reunion is on its way. Here’s everything you need to know about the April Netflix special announced to air.

The Nine Network dating reality show started airing on January 29, 2024, in Australia and was made available on networks across the US and UK in the following months.

After an exciting run, the season was announced to end airing on March 18 and fans anticipated the reunion dinner party which happens every year.

Season 11 gave viewers dramatic moments between contestants, two scandalous cheating accusations, and two people even left the show mid-season. Will the entire cast reunite for a season special?

Will there be a Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 Reunion?

Nine Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 couple

Will there be a Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 reunion? At the present moment, there hasn’t been any official announced details of a 2024 season reunion from Nine Network, but fans can anticipate one after the season’s finale.

The Australian season ended airing on March 18, 2024, considering the past patterns, a Season 11 reunion will most likely air in April.

The season special will likely premiere on the Australian free-to-air Channel Nine and would then be made available to stream on 9Now in Australia.

While it was not revealed what drama will go down during the reunion episodes, viewers can expect Collins Christian and Natalie Parnham to reunite, and Sara’s cheating rumors will most likely catch the heat.