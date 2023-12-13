Bachelor in Paradise Season 9’s winning couples call off engagements after finale

All three couples from Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 have already parted ways, less than a month after the finale aired.

At first, it seemed as though the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise ( a spin-off of the popular series The Bachelor) was successful when it came to romance.

The finale aired on December 7 and revealed that a total of three couples made it to the end of the season. In fact, two couples (Aaron Bryant & Eliza Isichei and John Henry Spurlock & Kat Izzo) got engaged in the episode.

However, their relationships did not last as long as fans assumed that they were going to (to say the very least).

ABC

Did the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 couples last?

The first breakup news came from the non-engaged couple from the finale, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones.

On December 11, Aven took to his Instagram story to share that not only did they decide to call it quits but seemed to hint at infidelity on his part that may have caused their downfall.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me,” he wrote in an emotional IG story.

The next day, John and Kat posted a collaboration post on Instagram to announce their split.

“While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals,” they wrote in the caption.

Lastly, also on December 11, Aaron took to social media that he and Eliza decided to call off their engagement and part ways.

Needless to say, the paradise treatment and connection between these couples didn’t stand the test of the outside world.

To stay updated on Bachelor in Paradise and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.