When is the Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 Finale?

Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 premiered in January and is coming close to an end. You don’t want to miss its finale, so here’s the show’s timeline and when it’s expected to end.

The 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia launched on January 29 in its home continent, and went on to entertain a huge audience across the globe.

The series was made available in the UK and the US within a few months after its official release on Nine Network. However, after an exciting run, the dating reality show will end in early April.

The highly anticipated finale and reunion dinner party are just around the corner, so for those enjoying this season, here is when to expect its finale.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 11: When does it end?

Nine Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 couple

Along with wholesome romances, Season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia served two cheating scandals and two mid-season exits.

Viewers expect spicy drama during the season finale and loads of tea spilling in the season reunion.

The entertaining dating program released its 30th episode on March 18 on Nine Network. Even though there have been no official announcements about exact dates, considering its previous airing schedule, the show will end sometime in early April.

Where to stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 anywhere?

Married At First Sight airs on Nine Network in Australia, and is later made available to stream on a free-to-air 9Now website.

For viewers outside Australia – fear not! You will still be able to take part in all the drama the show has to offer. Although 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, you will be able to watch the show by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside Australia. Sign up for a free 9Now account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 risk-free.