How Vanderpump Villa exes Marciano & Hannah got "tighter" on the show

Molly Byrne
vanderpump villa Marciano and hannahInstagram: vanderpumpvilla

Marciano Brunette and Hannah Fouch talked with Dexerto in an exclusive interview about how working together during Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa brought them “tighter together.”

Vanderpump Villa’s cast is full of single men and women ready to flirt with the next available person they see. 

However, lead server Marciano Brunette and server Hannah Fouch arrived at Chateau Rosabelle with a past that would cause tension if one of them strayed from their three-year romantic relationship.

While they may be exes, Marciano and Hannah told Dexerto that working together for Lisa Vanderpump brought them “tighter together.”

Lisa vanderpumpInstagram: vanderpumpvilla
Vanderpump Villa


Marciano and Hannah also detailed how helpful it was to have a familiar face in the Chateau, as they were thousands of miles away from their families while filming Season 1.

“The way we were able to work together made us so comfortable. Not only that, we both had a goal at hand and when we reminded ourselves of our goal every single day… it made things so much easier,” Marciano said.

Marciano also said that daily walks with Hannah helped him immensely while gaining comfort on the show. Hannah agreed, saying it was “hard” to not be near her loved ones, but “having Marciano there was a comfortability.”

Though Hannah said she intended to always “make the guests happy,” Marciano did say “You never know at the Chateau.”

Could that mean fans will see more of their relationship fall together or fall apart as Vanderpump Villa continues? 

To find out where Marciano and Hannah end up by the end of Vanderpump Villa Season 1, fans can tune into Hulu every Monday for new episodes.

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

