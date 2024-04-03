How Vanderpump Villa exes Marciano & Hannah got “tighter” on the show

Marciano Brunette and Hannah Fouch talked with Dexerto in an exclusive interview about how working together during Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa brought them “tighter together.”

Vanderpump Villa’s cast is full of single men and women ready to flirt with the next available person they see.

However, lead server Marciano Brunette and server Hannah Fouch arrived at Chateau Rosabelle with a past that would cause tension if one of them strayed from their three-year romantic relationship.

While they may be exes, Marciano and Hannah told Dexerto that working together for Lisa Vanderpump brought them “tighter together.”

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Vanderpump Villa



Marciano and Hannah also detailed how helpful it was to have a familiar face in the Chateau, as they were thousands of miles away from their families while filming Season 1.

Article continues after ad

“The way we were able to work together made us so comfortable. Not only that, we both had a goal at hand and when we reminded ourselves of our goal every single day… it made things so much easier,” Marciano said.

Article continues after ad

Marciano also said that daily walks with Hannah helped him immensely while gaining comfort on the show. Hannah agreed, saying it was “hard” to not be near her loved ones, but “having Marciano there was a comfortability.”

Though Hannah said she intended to always “make the guests happy,” Marciano did say “You never know at the Chateau.”

Could that mean fans will see more of their relationship fall together or fall apart as Vanderpump Villa continues?

Article continues after ad

To find out where Marciano and Hannah end up by the end of Vanderpump Villa Season 1, fans can tune into Hulu every Monday for new episodes.