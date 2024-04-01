Where was Vanderpump Villa Season 1 filmed?

Here are all the details about the stunning location in France where Vanderpump Villa Season 1 was filmed.

Vanderpump Villa Season 1 was filmed in the countryside of Mazerolles-du-Razès in the South of France.

Both guests and employees of the Villa spend their nights sleeping at the Chateau, which sleeps 12 people.

Though fans will come to know the Villa as Chateau Rosabelle, it was originally named Chateau St. Joseph.

The mansion has a Haussmann-style architecture, a design that embodies modern-day Paris. It has multiple amenities like a pool, a gym, a library, a chapel, open outdoor space, and more.

The Chateau is often used by guests celebrating weddings and special events. Or, perhaps, they just want to smell the countryside air for a mere 129 euros a night.

However, each room is priced differently, according to the Chateaus’s website. The larger the room, the more expensive it will be. Though some rooms can reach upward of 500 euros, they include more amenities like stunning views and luxurious bathtubs.

During the Vanderpump Villa trailer, Lisa Vanderpump described the Chateau by calling it a “fantasy” and “not just a hotel,” but a “curated luxury experience.”

To see just how beautiful and accommodating Chateau Rosabelle is, fans can tune into the first three episodes of Vanderpump Villa on Hulu on Monday, April 1.