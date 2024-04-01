Vanderpump Villa Season 1: Meet the stars

Vanderpump Villa Season 1 has a 12-person staff full of individuals who have worked in the hospitality industry for years. Here are all the details about the cast.

Though Vanderpump Villa Season 1 was filmed in the South of France, most of the staff is originally from the United States where they learned the ethics that would eventually lead them to work for Lisa Vanderpump on Hulu’s new reality series.

The twelve stars who comprise the Vanderpump Villa cast are a mix of both male and female staff. Among them are chefs, housekeepers, servers, mixologists, events coordinators, and managers.

Though the staff would like to indulge in the party atmosphere, Lisa has strict rules they must abide by, including no drinking until after the guest accommodation is done for the day.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes, the staff clashes, while other times they enjoy their time together — even if two of them are exes.

From one of the “best servers” Las Vegas has ever seen to a man who just wants to make his mom proud, here is a list of the Vanderpump Villa stars.

Article continues after ad

Lisa Vanderpump

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Vanderpump Villa Owner

Known for leading the team in Vanderpump Rules, Lisa is hoping to do the same with this dynamic new cast.

Andre Mitchell

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Mixologist

Anthony Bar

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Executive Chef

Caroline Byl

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Sous Chef

Chauntel “Telly” Hall

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Mixologist

Emily Kovacs

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Housekeeper

Grace Cottrell

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Housekeeper

Hannah Fouch

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla

Stephen Alsvig

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Events Coordinator

Marciano Brunette

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Lead Server

Eric Funderwhite

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Chateau Manager

Gabriella Sanon

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Event Coordinator

Priscilla Ferrari