Vanderpump Villa: Everything we know about the new Hulu spin-off

Here are all the details about Vanderpump Villa, the new Vanderpump Rules spin-off coming to Hulu.

On December 5, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she and her Vanderpump Villa cast had just filmed in France.

The new reality TV series is a Vanderpump Rules spin-off and will be much like the popular BravoTV show despite being an exclusive Hulu series.

Fans have also reacted to the details about the upcoming show, saying how “excited” they are for the new Vanderpump drama.

Lisa Vanderpump is looking to turn Vanderpump Villa into a hotel business

After close consideration, Lisa Vanderpump put together a cast of 12 men and women to work at her French countryside villa, Chateau Rosabelle.

Though the series will take place in France, all of the castmates originally reside in the States, some near Vanderpump in Beverly Hills.

However, while filming for Vanderpump Villa, the cast will be living on site of their work location.

The cast will also be working as more than just SURvers, as they’ll be taking on roles of event coordinators, chefs, housekeepers, mixologists, and more.

Ultimately, Vanderpump plans to turn the Chateau into a hotel business, so Vanderpump Villa is somewhat of a test run to see what works and what doesn’t.

Though the cast is entirely separate from those in Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump shared with Alfonso Ribeiro on Dancing with the Stars that the Vanderpump Villa cast is just as dramatic as VPR’s.

Vanderpump even went as far as to call the French Chateau “Chateau Shenanigans,” as the cast experiences relationships, breakups, and breakthroughs.

Fans of the original Vanderpump Rules have reacted to the details of the new spin-off, saying, “Can’t wait for all that’s to come.”

And, “Wow, I can’t wait for VPV!”

Though fans are anticipating the premiere of Vanderpump Villa, it is unknown when it will be released. However, it will be exclusively on Hulu.