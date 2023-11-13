Selling Sunset fans are obsessed with Bre Tiesi & Heather Rae El Moussa’s friendship

Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa have proven that their friendship is capable of standing the test of time despite all the drama between their co-stars.

With so many feuds and dramatic fallouts taking place on Selling Sunset, it’s always a pleasant surprise to see genuine friendships blossom through the cracks.

The friendship between Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi has been going strong since Bre first joined the cast of the hit Netflix reality TV show.

Even though Heather is spending less time in front of the cameras, this girl-power connection is still going strong. These are the details.

Inside Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa’s tight-knit bond

Heather posted a gorgeous Barbie-style video with Bre on Instagram for the world to see. She added a caption that said, “In our main character energy era, a reminder to always check in with your friends, lift each other up, support each other and make time for each other no matter what.”

In the clip, Heather and Bre are puckering their lips to make kissy faces and smiling brightly while standing inside a giant Barbie doll box. Their co-star, Chrishell Stause, added a comment saying, “Beautiful!!! Get it ladies!!”

Their fans seem to be termed by the friendship more than anything else, though. One fan wrote, “You two are my favorite!!! I love your mom life energy, wifey energy, and hustle energy!”

Someone else chimed in to say, “Love both your energy! You both keep it so real and [100 emoji] all the time!! I miss you so much on SS. Would love to see more of you and Bre.”

A third person added, “Can’t think of a more iconic duo.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Heather and Bre were spotted taking their kids to the beach together back in August 2023. Setting up play dates for their little ones and sharing reality TV fame are a few things keeping these Selling Sunset stars so connected.