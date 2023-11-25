Selling Sunset fans concerned after seeing red flags from Heather El Moussa’s husband

Selling Sunset fans are starting to get concerned about Heather Rae El Moussa’s marriage to Tarek El Moussa. Here’s why.

When Heather Rae El Moussa first met Tarek El Moussa, they were celebrating the Fourth of July with mutual friends in 2019. They hit it off, dated for a year, and then got engaged.

When Tarek popped the question, Heather was stoked for the whole world to find out about their plans for marriage. They officially tied the knot in October 2021.

Although Heather always paints the picture of a fairytale romance, social media users are having a deeper discussion about some of the red flags they’ve noticed in Tarek.

Red flags from Tarek El Moussa

Heather and Tarek’s marriage is a hot topic of discussion – and this Reddit thread is full of opinions. Tarek’s behaviors and personality traits are being dissected by Selling Sunset fans who adore Heather.

The person who started the thread wrote a lengthy rant that included, “People say that she baby talks or like treats him like her keeper or like he has control of her it’s weird…”

Another Redditor added, “I think Tarek is a narcissistic severe type – there’s an episode with Heather saying you were wrong and his eyes change and he flips the dialogue where you can clearly see the trait.

“He is abusive and controlling, but I think Heather thrives on him having control as he also gives her the life she couldn’t have without him.”

Someone else said, “It just seems like some LDE (little vs BDE) and he always needs validation that he’s smart and knows more about everything than she does.

“He completely dismisses that she had her own knowledge of real estate before they met. He literally treats her like he’s living out some teacher/student fantasy IMO.”

Not everyone feels too concerned about Tarek, though. A third user chimed in to say, “I have watched plenty of Flip or Flop over the years and I also think on-screen Tarek is fine. It seems his worst behavior is behind closed doors. He does seem like a good businessman.”

Viewers will never really know what happens behind closed doors between Heather and Tarek, but their on-screen chemistry while filming their reality TV show The Flipping El Moussas may provide a little more context as time goes on.