Selling Sunset fans annoyed by Amanza Smith forcing the “family” narrative on her co-workers

Amanza Smith is always reminding her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group that they are a family. Fans of Selling Sunset don’t agree.

Devoted fans of Selling Sunset have been expressing loads of complaints about Amanza Smith’s behavior in Season 7.

Her drama with Chrishell Stause was one of the biggest issues because she left a cringeworthy video message for Chrishell that never should have been filmed in the first place.

Now, fans of the show are speaking up about Amanza’s inability to separate work from her personal life. She keeps pushing the “family” narrative on the people she works with.

Amanza Smith wants her colleagues to be her family members

It isn’t inherently wrong for Amanza to think of her Oppenheim Group co-workers as her family members, but if the people she’s working with don’t feel the same way, it isn’t something she should force.

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Amanza’s use of the word “family“ since she’s always trying to convince her colleagues they’re a blood-related crew.

Amanza Smith on Selling Sunset.

The user who started the thread wrote, “Amanza has said the word family sooo many times this season she will soon get a call from the Fast and Furious franchise to replace Vin Diesel.

“She really needs to realize that her colleagues are her colleagues. They are not her substitute family and she needs to stop forcing everyone to get along and brokering peace.”

Their reference to the Fast and Furious franchise touches on the fact that Vin’s character always calls his friend group his family at the end of every movie.

Someone responded in the thread saying, “Yeah… work is 100% not the place to build your family. She is looking for love in all the wrong places.”

NETFLIX Amanza Smith in Cabo on Selling Sunset.

Another person wrote, “Amanza really does need to see a therapist after hearing about her past, she definitely has abandonment issues!”

Although the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group spend a lot of time working in each other’s presence, it’s clear that Amanza is the only one who continually pushes the “family” narrative. This may or may not be something she changes in the future.