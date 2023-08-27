Fans spot Aesha Scott filming Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott might be leaving to go back to her original reality TV job with Captain Sandy.

While Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott has gotten a lot of fame from starring in Below Deck Down Under, the show is not her introduction to TV.

She got her start working underneath Captain Sandy Yawn in Below Deck Mediterranean. Even though she left the series to film the Australian show instead, she did later admit that she would be interested in coming back to it in the future.

Well, it seems like the future is now. Fans just spotted Aesha filming another season of a show. And she’s not with her Down Under cast.

Is Aesha Scott joining Below Deck Mediterranean?

On August 27, someone posted spoiler photos of Aesha on Reddit. They clearly show her filming a season of Below Deck Mediterranean, made obvious by Captain Sandy and the rest of the Med crew also being captured in the photo.

Viewers quickly took to the thread to share their own reactions to the photos.

One fan wrote, “If anyone is going to be chief stew on two franchises, she’s the one to pull it off. I’d also be fascinated to see how Captain Sandy treats her in that role.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I love that Aesha is going to be on my screen and making tons of money for herself but so sad she has to work with Sandy again.”

Aesha hasn’t publicly confirmed her return to the Mediterranean as of yet. She also hasn’t clarified if this means that she is leaving Down Under permanently for her old job. Only time will tell.

