Below Deck fan-favorite Aesha Scott returns for Mediterranean Season 9

Below Deck fan-favorite Aesha Scott returns for Mediterranean Season 9Bravo
Aesha refered to her Below Deck Med comeback as a homecoming, but she’ll face a lot of unexpected drama on board as a Chief Stew.
Stew Elena Dubaich returns to the crew after joining the boat toward the end of Season 8, and she will be working with Aesha alongside fellow stew, Bri Muller.
Chef Johnathan Shillingford completes the interior team, and Bosun Iain Maclean and deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager, and Gael Cameron make up the deck crew.
Like previous seasons of the show, Below Deck Med involves boatmances, disagreements between the crew, and many interesting charter guests.
The new season also includes Captain Sandy’s engagement to her fiance, Leah Shafer, which the crew was able to witness.
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET.