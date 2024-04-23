EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck fan-favorite Aesha Scott returns for Mediterranean Season 9

Erica Handel
Aesha Scott Below Deck MedBravo

Chief Stew Aesha Scott joins Captain Sandy Yawn and seven new crew members on the Mustique when Below Deck Mediterranean returns for Season 9 in June.

Aesha Scott makes a return to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 as for the first time since Season 5. She’s continuing her role as Chief Stew after appearing on Below Deck Down Under for two seasons.

In the trailer posted by Bravo, Aesha embarked on the Mustique in Athens, Greece with her former boss Captain Sandy Yawn, and has never worked under her as a Chief Stew before.

“Oh gosh, I have so many butterflies. The Med is where it all started for me. I’m just so excited to prove myself,” she said in a voiceover.

Aesha refered to her Below Deck Med comeback as a homecoming, but she’ll face a lot of unexpected drama on board as a Chief Stew.

Stew Elena Dubaich returns to the crew after joining the boat toward the end of Season 8, and she will be working with Aesha alongside fellow stew, Bri Muller.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford completes the interior team, and Bosun Iain Maclean and deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager, and Gael Cameron make up the deck crew.

Like previous seasons of the show, Below Deck Med involves boatmances, disagreements between the crew, and many interesting charter guests.

The new season also includes Captain Sandy’s engagement to her fiance, Leah Shafer, which the crew was able to witness.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Below DeckBelow Deck Mediterranean

