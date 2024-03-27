Below Deck fans excited to see Aesha reunite with Sailing Yacht star

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott met up with Below Deck Sailing Yacht engineer Colin Macrae, and fans were happy about the franchise crossover.

The Below Deck franchise has a small circle, especially since most of the crew members know each other from the yachting industry.

On March 26, Chief Stew Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under reunited with Chief Engineer Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht at an event called Sail Grand Prix in New Zealand.

Aesha shared photos from the event on Instagram including one with Colin, and wrote, “SUCH A FUN DAY AT @sailgp !!!! I wasn’t due to fly to Christchurch until the next day but @parlayrevival_colin called and said get down here earlier.”

Below Deck fans were thrilled to see Aesha and Colin together, and shared their excitement in the comments.

“I just love that you and Colin are such good friends. He was my fave in the sailing below decks,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww! Two of my favs from below deck together and with real boats (meaning they have sails!!!) love it!” another fan chimed in.

“So great to see you and Colin together. You are both amazing,” a third fan commented.

Below Deck fans have been manifesting a reunion for Aesha and Colin for awhile now, and it’s not the first time they’ve met.

In December 2023, Colin returned to his home country of New Zealand where Aesha also lives, and she posted a photo of them on Instagram.

“So proud to welcome Colin home to New Zealand!! It’s been a huge journey watched by many. The proceeds of his Welcome Home party are going towards giving Decile 1 and 2 kids the chance to experience sailing!” Aesha captioned the post.

Before their first reunion in New Zealand, both Below Deck stars appeared in an episode of Project Runway Season 10, and went to BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Viewers are hoping for Aesha and Colin to appear on a season of Below Deck together, and their dream could possibly come true since the yachties are already friends.