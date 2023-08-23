Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott gets emotional surprise before crew night out

Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under just got an amazing surprise she needed in Season 2.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has revolved around romance from day one. From a messy love triangle to sexual misconduct, it has already been an emotional rollercoaster.

One of the only crew members who isn’t trying to pursue anyone on the yacht is Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott.

She is happily in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Scotty Dobson. They are even planning on buying a house together.

That being said, it must be difficult for Aesha to work so far away from him to film the show. Which makes her surprise in Season 2 that much more endearing.

Who has Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott surprised with?

In Episode 11, Aesha was surprised by her boyfriend visiting her on the yacht. He was standing there waiting for her with a bouquet of gorgeous flowers, and she responded with genuine tears.

With his visit falling on a crew night out, Scotty and Aesha were able to spend a lot of time together and even stay the night on the yacht. This was his first-ever appearance on the show and hopefully not his last.

Back in July, Aesha admitted to TV Insider that she was excited to watch the love fest of the rest of the crew without having to be a part of it.

She said, “I loved it because I’ve taken a step back now. I have my wonderful partner, so I can just sit with my popcorn and watch it unfold.”

Needless to say, with all of the other romantic drama going on in Season 2, viewers were thankful for this heartwarming refresher.

