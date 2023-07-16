Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott “would love to” return to Mediterranean

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott might consider returning to her old stomping grounds, Below Deck Mediterranean.

Coming back for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under is none other than Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott.

Viewers have deemed her a fan-favorite crew member to watch. But, she is originally known for being the 2nd Stewardess in Below Deck Mediterranean. Aesha joined the show in its fourth season and ultimately left after Season 5.

And judging by a new interview, she did not leave the show on bad terms. In fact, the reality TV star would not mind making a comeback.

Is Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha returning to Below Deck Med?

On July 15, Aesha spoke with TV Insider and said she would consider returning to Below Deck Mediterranean.

She said, “I would love to, honestly. I would love to do both. Med is where I started. That is where my training is. That’s that part of the world where my heart with yachting. I started in France with my sister. It’s very familiar to me. At the same time, I absolutely the style of Australia and my relationship with Jason. It makes my life so much more fun.”

The reality TV star went on to share that she still keeps in touch with Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn.

Aesha said, “I actually went to see her for dinner six months ago in Denver. She is just wonderful. I think she and Jason are similar in that they are kids in adult bodies. They are silly and fun and want to have a good time.”

Viewers will soon see if the antics of the second season push Aesha to return to her Mediterranean roots. Season 2 premieres on July 17.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.