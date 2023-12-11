Below Deck Med fans thrilled as Hannah Ferrier & Aesha Scott reunite

After several seasons away from Below Deck Med, it was due time for Hannah Ferrier and Aesha Scott to reunite.

Before growing her fame even more on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha Scott worked as a Stewardess on the Mediterranean series.

For both Seasons 4 and 5, Aesha was under the direct instruction of Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier. The two crew members didn’t exactly hit it off right away.

“When I first started, [Hannah] didn’t like me. We were supposed to be sharing a cabin together and she shifted me to a different cabin because she thought that I was being fake because I was so happy and so excited,” Aesha told Daily Mail.

However, as time went on the reality TV stars formed a close bond with each other. And, On the heels of recently meeting up with Sailing Yacht Colin Macrae, Aesha has just pulled off another epic reunion.

Did Below Deck Med’s Aesha & Hannah reunite?

On December 10, both Hannah and Aesha took to their Instagram stories to share a photo of themselves posing together. Apparently, the two are traveling on a cruise vacation.

As soon as the story went live, viewers instantly took to Reddit to share their cheerful reaction to their reunion.

One fan wrote, “God I love them both so much! I’m so glad they’ve kept in touch.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Legit the top two in all of BD.”

Since Captain Sandy has stated that she’d welcome Hannah back to the show, and Aesha has expressed that she would love to make a return, their reunion might be a sign that the two will be back for Season 11.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.