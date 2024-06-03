Below Deck Med’s Aesha reveals which co-stars she still talks to

After a handful of seasons in the BD universe under her belt, there are only a few stars that Aesha is still in contact with.

From making her debut in the Mediterranean to starring in Down Under, Aesha Scott has been on our screens for years.

This also means that she’s gotten to know not only her co-stars but other BD stars along the way.

Aesha hasn’t had the best time with every crew member she’s encountered (remember her riff with Chef Ryan McKeown?), but there are some that she’s created genuine friendships with.

On May 31, Aesha spoke with TV Insider and revealed which BD stars are still on speed dial.

“I still talk to Anastasia [Surmava] every week. We were just messaging this morning. Hannah [Ferrier] I talk to every week or couple of weeks. I talk to Jamie [Sayed] a lot actually. Culver [Bradbury], Tzarina [Mace-Ralph], Fraser [Olender], Daisy [Kelliher],” she told the outlet.

The only stars that are surprising are Below Deck’s Fraser and Sailing Yacht’s Daisy, since neither of them have worked with Aesha yet.

The reality TV star went on to add that in her opinion, her BD colleagues aren’t just a co-worker relationship.

She explained that, “The people in the Below Deck world really do grab onto each other. We have this beautiful family, which is super nice.”

Fans will soon see how she interacts with the Season 9 Med crew and if any of her new coworkers will make this list. And based on the laundry drama from the first charter of the season, Stewardess Bri Muller is probably not going to be one of them.