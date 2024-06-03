Below Deck Med’s Aesha excited to work with ‘second mom’ Captain Sandy

Chief Stew Aesha Scott was happy to reunite with her “second mom” Captain Sandy Yawn for another charter season on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

On Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, fan-favorite Aesha Scott returns as a Chief Stew after appearing on Seasons 4 and 5 as a second stew.

She will once again be working under Captain Sandy Yawn, with whom she’s maintained a close friendship with for many years.

In a teaser for the Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere airing on June 3, Aesha admitted that she considers Captain Sandy to be more than just a boss.

As the Chief Stew boarded the charter yacht Mustique on her first day, she ran into Captain Sandy’s arms and said, “Mama, I’m coming home!”

In her confessional, she explained how she and her fiance Scott Dobson built a significant relationship with Captain Sandy and her wife, Leah Shafer, since they last worked together.

“The last couple of years, Sandy’s been like a second mom to me. Scott and I have gone to visit them in Denver,” Aesha revealed.

“Look how much I’ve grown up mama, are you proud of me? I’m excited to prove myself to her. I want Sandy to cradle me in her arms and tell me I’m a good girl.”

Bravo Aesha Scott reunites with Captain Sandy on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Captain Sandy was thrilled to work with Aesha again and believed that she always went the extra mile when she worked with her in the past.

The captain noticed that she always wanted to please the clients and had a lot of passion, which she admired about her.

Although Aesha starred on Below Deck Down Under with Captain Jason Chambers for two seasons, she felt at home going back to the Mediterranean with her former boss.

Viewers look forward to seeing the dynamic duo back on their screens and watching Aesha work with Captain Sandy in a leadership position on Below Deck Med.