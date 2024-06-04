Below Deck’s Captain Jason reacts to Aesha working with Captain Sandy again

Captain Jason Chambers responded to the news that Chief Stew Aesha Scott was returning to Below Deck Mediterranean after appearing on two seasons of Below Deck Down Under.

After being a second stew on Below Deck Mediterranean Seasons 4 and 5, Aesha Scott moved up in rank as a Chief Stew and kicked off the new spinoff Below Deck Down Under in 2022.

She formed a great relationship with her boss Captain Jason Chambers and stayed on the show for Seasons 1 and 2. However, it was revealed that she would return to Below Deck Med for Season 9.

In an interview with Decider, the Chief Stew admitted that Captain Jason wasn’t jealous when he heard she was going back to work with Captain Sandy Yawn.

“He heard it through the grapevine somehow. And he messaged me being like, ‘Oh, I heard that you’ve gone back over there.’ And I’m like ‘Yes, sorry I should’ve told you.’ So, I mean, he’s always very supportive.”

The captain commented on an Instagram clip from Aesha’s interview and wrote, “Of course I was put off a little, but with no season 3 in the pipeline and life in general, situations change and people move on for their own reasons and requirements.”

“Change is great in life, it creates us to grow. Aesha and myself had two great seasons, you need to be grateful for what you have and had and not what you want.”

When it was announced that Aesha would be coming back to Below Deck Med, fans were confused and wondered if she would be featured on Below Deck Down Under anymore.

Because the Australian spinoff doesn’t have an official release date for Season 3 yet, it’s possible that Aesha wanted to continue on the franchise until other plans were made.

Based on Aesha’s positive comments about Captain Jason, it’s clear that the Below Deck stars are still on good terms.