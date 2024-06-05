Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy gushes over Chief Stew Aesha trying to “impress” her

Captain Sandy Yawn shared how she felt about Aesha Scott rejoining Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 after becoming a Chief Stew.

Aesha Scott reunited with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, but this time, she appeared on the show as a Chief Stew.

She previously worked with Captain Sandy on Seasons 4 and 5 as a second stew, but has since moved up the ranks before starring on the spinoff Below Deck Down Under with Captain Jason Chambers.

In an interview with Extra, Captain Sandy revealed what it was like to work alongside Aesha again on Below Deck Med after maintaining a close friendship with each other over the years.

“Aesha left, she was a second stew, she went and continued her education, learned these mad skill sets, brought it back, and I know Aesha wanted to impress me. I thought it was adorable,” the captain gushed about her fellow crew member.

“I just wanted her to do her job effectively. I will always be impressed when people try. Aesha killed it. I love watching her manage people. She’s a great manager, she’s very people-oriented, and she has a great skill set.”

Captain Sandy may have felt at ease with a familiar face on the Mustique because she had a difficult time getting along with certain crew members in the past.

During Season 5, she fired Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier when Bosun Malia White found Valium in her cabin, which was against maritime law.

She has created a strong friendship with her new Chief Stew outside of the show, and Aesha even refers to her as a ‘second mom’.

As viewers watch Below Deck Med Season 9, they will see how Captain Sandy supports Aesha in her leadership role on board, especially now that she’s grown in her yachting career.