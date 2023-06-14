Are Selling Sunset fans getting a new spin-off? Here is everything to know about a potential San Diego series.

Selling Sunset already has its fair share of spin-offs. The franchise now has two under its belt: Selling Tampa and Selling The OC. While Selling Tampa did get canceled, Selling The OC is still going strong.

Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the real estate company that all of the stars work under, just opened a new location in San Diego.

Article continues after ad

This instantly brought on the idea of another spin-off series based out of the California city. But, are the rumors true? Oppenheim just shared his thoughts.

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset San Diego?

On June 13, Oppenheim spoke with PEOPLE about the idea of the San Diego location getting its own show.

“I’d say it’s certainly on the table. We’re filming new seasons right now for Selling the OC and we want to grow the audience for that show. I think that’s our focus. But I would say that [another new show] is a possibility,” he told PEOPLE.

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also shared a sentimental moment of the Selling Sunset stars from the original series passing the torch to the new girls.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We actually took all the furniture from the L.A. office — all the desks and shelving and things like that — down to San Diego. So all the Selling Sunset ladies actually signed the bottom of the desks and wrote little notes to all the new agents in San Diego and then we moved all those desks down there,” Oppenheim said.

Article continues after ad

As of now, the agents that have moved into the San Diego office have not been publicly announced.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check out our page here.