Below Deck Med fans are frustrated with ‘incompetent’ Season 8 crew

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 viewers are finally tired of the interior team. Here is what they have to say about the show.

Season 8 of the Below Deck spin-off, ever since its airing, became notorious for its interior team drama. There was drama between the team stews, where Kyle Viljeon bullied Natalya Scudder to the point that she had to leave the show.

The crew deck, Jack Stirrup was caught disobeying Captain Sandy’s order. The bosun, Luka Brunton, was mishandling his leadership responsibilities and tried to leave the yacht mid-season. The drama went to the point that Captain Sandy was done with her crew and called them out.

Fans are now frustrated with how ‘incompetent’ the entire team has been throughout the season.

What are the fans saying about Below Deck Med crew?

Instagram Below Deck Med star Ruan Irving

Fans took to Reddit to express their frustrations with the team. Many wrote that it would be hard for them to continue the season if the crew kept behaving this way.

One commented: “Not even 5 minutes into this week’s episode and I don’t know that I can finish watching. Is this real or do you think Bravo is making them (almost) all look incompetent? I don’t even remember a season where I felt this strongly against an (almost) entire crew. Also, when you accept a management job, you manage. It appears that someone failed to tell them this. Even Sandy seems off IMO.”

Some agreed that letting Natalia off the yacht instead of Kyle was the worst possible decision for the team. They commented: “Chasing Natalia away was the worst thing they did. She’s very capable.”

Yet another wrote: “I am really missing watching them do actual work. This weeks episode was so boring.”

However, there were a few fans who chose to disagree and compliment the rookies on deck for professionally handling tough situations. A fan wrote: “The deck crew is one of the best rookie crews I’ve seen across all the franchise. Besides Max sometimes, Haleigh and Lara are solid. The interior is another story though…”

