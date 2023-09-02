Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8: Release date, trailer & more

Bravo has announced everything you need to know about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8. Here’s all the information – including its release date and trailer.

The Below Deck franchise is headed to the Italian Riviera in Mediterranean’s upcoming season. This time, Captain Sandy leads the yacht alongside the new and familiar faces.

Below Deck Down Under has had an explosive season with a record amount of firings after two sexual harassment incidents. In fact, Adam’s replacement – Luka – will appear in Mediterranean Season 8 as the Lead Deckhand.

Keep reading for everything we know about Season 8 – including when you can tune in and a first look at the upcoming episodes.

The first episode of Season 8 will premiere on Monday, September 25, at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo. If you missed it, Peacock will also stream new episodes the day following their air date.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 trailer

On September 1, Bravo revealed a first look at the upcoming season. The footage only scratched the surface of the dramatic moments the crew will experience on their voyage.

“I have never come across a crew this crazy, and I don’t think I ever will,” Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo said.

Captain Sandy can also be heard warning an unknown crew member, “I have ears, I have eyes, I hear you talk out of both sides of your mouth daily.”

The press release reads: “From outrageous guests to after-hours antics, the boat gets rocked throughout each charter as the crew navigates complicated dynamics and unexpected rifts. In a franchise first, unprecedented staffing changes dominate the season, which tests each department as they struggle to find their sea legs through unforeseen turnover.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 crew

Here are the confirmed Season 8 crew members. For more information about them, check out our article.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Kyle Viljoen

Natalya Scudder

Tumi Mhlongo

Luka Brunton

Jack Luby

Jessika Asai

Ruan Irving

Lara Du Preez

Haleigh Gorman

In the meantime, viewers will have to wait until September 25 to see what shenanigans this crew gets themselves into.

To stay updated with Below Deck and more of the hottest shows, check out our reality TV coverage.