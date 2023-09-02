Below Deck Mediterranean: Meet the cast of Season 8

Bravo has announced the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 crew, which features a mix of familiar faces and new cast members.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 will take place in Genoa, Italy, under the leadership of Captain Sandy. Other crew members have also returned – like Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

Below Deck Under’s Tumi Mhlongo and Luka Brunton have also entered the Mediterranean show.

Here’s everything we know about the Season 8 cast and when you can expect to see them on screen.

All crew members in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8

Thanks to Bravo, we have short biographies of every crew member in Below Deck Med Season 8.

Sandy Yawn – Captain

Captain Sandy will lead the journey throughout Genoa and the Italian Riviera, but her favorite places to travel are the South of France and the Amalfi Coast.

Kyle Viljoen – Stew

Kyle appeared as a second stew in Med’s previous season and has now returned. He hails from South Africa and can identify the country’s animals by only their sounds.

Natalya Scudder – Stew

Natalya started working as a stew at only 18 years old. Like Kyle, she also worked on Med’s seventh season. Her favorite places to travel include Costa Rica and Raja Ampat.

Tumi Mhlongo – Chief Stew

Season 8 marks Tumi’s first time as a Chief Stew and chartering in the Mediterranean. She previously appeared on Below Deck Down Under, like Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton.

Luka Brunton – Lead Deckhand

Viewers know Luka as Adam Kodra’s replacement in Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Now, he has crossed over into Mediterranean territory as the show’s Lead Deckhand.

Jack Luby – Chef

Chef Jack Luby is a new crew member from Liverpool, England. He has 14 years of experience as a chef and loves creating travel vlogs for his YouTube channel.

Jessika Asai – Stew

A Hawaii native, Jessika Asai is another crew member unfamiliar with the Below Deck franchise. She’s spent four years in the yachting industry and enjoys doing pilates.

Ruan Irving – Bosun

Another South African is onboard after the Below Deck debut of Bosun Ruan Irving. He has over 10 years of yachting experience and loves to ” box spearfish, surf, ride motorcross bikes, and swim.”

Lara Du Preez – Deckhand

Bravo TV

Lara marks the third South African on board and is also another new crew member. Her favorite places to travel include Bonifacio, France, and Bali.

Haleigh Gorman – Deckhand

Bravo TV

Lastly, viewers will also meet Haleigh Gorman for the first time in Med’s Season 8. She previously worked on small ships for 10 years and loves “hiking, scuba diving, fishing, and yoga.”

Below Deck fans have to wait until September 25 to see just how much drama this cast will get themselves into.

