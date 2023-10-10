Below Deck’s Captain Sandy says Captain Lee “has never supported me”

Captain Sandy and Captain Lee from the Below Deck franchise are not getting along at all, to say the absolute least.

Arguably the two most recognized captains from the entire Below Deck franchise are Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Even though Lee is not returning to the landmark series for Season 11, he remains an icon for being the first BD captain on our screens while Captain Sandy makes history as one of the only female captains on air.



Despite working in the same industry, these two have not gotten along for a long while. First Captain Sandy revealed that he won’t answer her phone calls.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, Captain Lee called her out and named her responsible for the Mediterranean Season 8 forged document fiasco.

If that wasn’t enough already, Captain Sandy is now exposing their friendship (or lack thereof) more and more.

Bravo / Hayu

Is Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy friends with Captain Lee?

On October 9, Captain Sandy spoke with TV Insider about her current relationship status with Captain Lee

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

She said, “Captain Lee from day one has never supported me. I think he is a man in a man’s world who doesn’t like a woman being a captain, to be honest. In my industry, I feel proud of what I do. I work very hard to get to the helm. If he doesn’t support me and always critiques me because he is the captain of all captains, which isn’t the case, then what can I do?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star also went on to make a dig at Lee for not being the same type of captain that she is.

Sandy said, “Honestly, I’m a Mediterranean captain. I don’t know the last time Captain Lee has been in the Med, maybe 30 years.”

Lee hasn’t publicly responded to her comments as of yet. Needless to say, it doesn’t look like they are on the road to becoming besties anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.