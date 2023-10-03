Fans “embarrassed” by Tumi’s leadership on Below Deck Med: “Not a good look”

Tumi returned to Below Deck Med as the Chief Stew. Yet, following a heated argument with Natalya, fans think Tumi came in too hot.

Tumi has returned to Season 8 of Below Deck Med as the Chief Stew. Tumi was a fan-favorite in previous seasons for her charming personality and friendly nature. So when she arrived on the boat and immediately started up drama with Natalya, audiences were left in shock.

According to Below Deck fans, the treatment Natalya received from Tumi felt undeserved.

Fans shocked by Tumi’s behavior as Chief Stew on Below Deck Med

Unfortunately, Tumi was held up at immigration, so she showed up a charter late to the yacht. In the meantime, Natalya had filled in for the role of Chief Stew. Although stressful, everyone ultimately praised Natalya and the crew for their successful first charter.

Yet, fans believe Tumi “came in too hot” to assert dominance as a leader. Unfortunately, her attempts to establish order backfired, causing a heated argument between Tumi and Natalya.

“I’ve been in the industry for a really short amount of time,” Tumi said in her confessional. “One thing that scares me is whether the crew will respect me.” She continued, saying, “I don’t want to be disrespected, but I don’t want to demand respect. That’s where my struggle comes in.”

Unfortunately, Tumi’s attempts to assert herself as Chief Stew went a bit too far in fans’ opinions after she seemingly criticized Natalya’s work in the first charter.

“I feel like Natalya was very nice to Tumi getting everything ready before she came on board and she was very positive talking about the boat,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Instagram page. “Tumi came in a bit negative which I was surprised by, since she didn’t come off that way last season…”

Another fan agreed, writing, “I liked Tumi, but the way she came in was just so rude and uncalled for.” They added, “Natalya is a big personality, but she was nothing but positive and Tumi was so rude straight off the bat.”

On the Below Deck subreddit, a fan pointed out how “embarrassed” they were by Tumi’s leadership, calling it “Not a good look.”

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Med to see if Tumi can redeem her status as Chief Stew.