What happened to Hannah from Below Deck? Why she was fired by Captain Sandy

Hannah Ferrier was one of Below Deck Mediterranean’s most popular Chief Stews, but was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in 2020. Here’s everything we know about her life back on land.

The 36-year-old reality TV personality rose to fame as the Chief Stewardess on the popular Bravo show, and was one of the most experienced on board, with years of industry experience.

She was a part of the show since its inception in 2016, known for her no-nonsense attitude, quick wit, and the occasional bust-up with co-stars.

Article continues after ad

Like anything, nothing lasts forever and she was forced off the show in 2020. Here, we’re going to look at what happened and what Hannah does now that she’s back in Australia.

What happened to Hannah from Below Deck Med? Fired by Captain Sandy

Bravo Hannah was gobsmacked when Sandy decided to let her go.

Hannah Ferrier was a Chief Stew on Below Deck Mediterranean since Season 1 and lasted until Season 5 when she was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Captain Sandy took issue with the Australian taking Valium on board, violating maritime laws concerning contraband. Soon after, she booted her off the charter and has never returned to Bravo‘s television series.

Article continues after ad

In the episode, the captain ordered a meeting with Hannah, saying: “Hannah, it has been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board and that you haven’t presented a prescription for that. The valium was laid out with your pot in your cabin… This is very serious, management is involved.”

Sandy added she couldn’t “go to sea with somebody doing drugs” and later dismissed Ferrier. Previously, Hannah had been found hyperventilating on the floor and experienced panic attacks on board.

Article continues after ad

Watch a recap of Hannah’s dramatic firing below.

What does Hannah Ferrier do now?

Hannah Ferrier left Below Deck and had a baby with her boyfriend Josh Roberts, but she’s actually been back in Europe to film a show called ‘The Love Boat Australia’ on CBS.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ferrier is the cruise director on the show. Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she discussed the differences between Below Deck and the new venture: “With The Real Love Boat, it was obviously just really nice to be kind of treated like talent.

Article continues after ad

“That was a nice experience to have and yeah, it’s such a different show, obviously, and I’m in such a different position.”

In addition to the role in that series, Hannah also hosts a podcast called “Dear Reality, You’re Effed!” According to its Apple podcast page, it has a 4.8/5 rating.

Who replaced Hannah on Below Deck Mediterranean?

Bravo Hannah Ferrier was one of the most popular Chief Stews in the Below Deck series.

After leaving Below Deck Mediterranean during Season 5, Hannah Ferrier was replaced by Bugsy Drake.

Since that season of the show, Katie Flood and Natasha Webb have both taken up the Chief Stew job for Captain Sandy. Hannah is still the show’s longest-serving chief in the interior team and while she has been swapped out for others, is still very popular with fans.

Article continues after ad

Do Captain Sandy and Hannah still talk?

After a dramatic firing in Season 5, Hannah Ferrier has since stated that she is not on speaking terms with her former captain, Sandy Yawn.

On her podcast, Hannah has accused Captain Sandy of being “jealous” of her social media following, which sits at over 800,000 followers on Instagram, and also said she was a micro-manager.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Mediterranian and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.