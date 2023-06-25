Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier teases second pregnancy

Fans are starting to wonder if Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5‘s Hannah Ferrier is having another child.

After getting kicked off of Below Deck Mediterranean back in Season 5, fans only get to see Hannah Ferrier on her social media. Also, they get to listen to Hannah on her popular podcast – Dear Reality, You’re Effed!

In 2020, Hannah gave birth to her first child with her now husband, Josh Roberts. Because of her daughter, the reality TV star became one of the first in the Mediterranean series to have a baby.

She recently posted a picture on her Instagram to her nearly 1 million followers. And fans believe that it is another pregnancy announcement.

Is Below Deck Mediterranean having another child?

On June 21, Hannah posted a photo of herself on Instagram. What made fans suspicious was what she captioned the picture.

She wrote, “Life is about to change in a BIG way for me and my family. I’m super excited to share our new journey with you. I know I don’t always get back to every message but I really appreciate every message you guys send and all the support.”

Her fans quickly took to the post’s comments section to guess what she meant. Most believe that Hannah’s big change is a second child.

One fan wrote, “I suspect baby #2 will be joining the crew!!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Baby number 2 for sure!!!!”

Hannah has not responded to the rumors as of yet. She also hasn’t revealed whether or not she plans to return to Below Deck Mediterranean in the future. But only time will tell.

