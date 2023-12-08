Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy reunites with Malia & Katie in Winter House

Captain Sandy Yawn, Bosun Malia White, and Chief Stew Katie Flood meet again on Winter House Season 3. This meeting came years after seeing them together on Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Winter House Season 3 is currently airing on Bravo where you get to see the biggest names on the show have an epic winter vacation together for two weeks.

Stars from reality series’ such as Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, and Below Deck gathered in one spot brewing friendships and drama.

Season 3 of the show was a nostalgic treat for Below Deck Med fans as it reunited the cast from Season 5 and 6. Captain Sandy Yawn has been the yacht Captain since Season 2, whereas, Malia White joined during Season 5 as Bosun under Captain Sandy.

Katie Flood was Chief Stew on deck and joined the two in Season 6. Unfortunately, the two colleagues had to leave the yacht at the end of that season.

What did Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White talk about?

Bravo Malia stayed on Below Deck Med for 2 seasons.

The pair spent quality time together catching up and discussing future goals. Malia talked about Captain Sandy as her career inspiration and a ‘mentor’ she looked up to.

During an interview on the episode, she said, “Captain Sandy was the first captain I ever worked for in yachting, and she has guided me and kind of become a mentor in both my professional and my personal lives.”

We find out in the episode that the Captain and her old crew had been in touch with each other ever since their parting. Malia said, “We’ve also become friends, like Katie and I and Leah, I’ve kept in touch with them throughout the years.”

The duo then sat down to talk about career goals and Malia shared that she recently got her chief mate’s ticket. She continued that her dream was to become a Captain just like Sandy. She said “So, I just got promoted to second officer, and now I can start working on my sea time for Master’s 3000. Then I’ll be where you are.”

Captain Sandy added, “Well, I’m glad I got to be with you today.”

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.