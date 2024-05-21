Below Deck fans “confused” by Captain Kerry’s unexpected Season 11 interrogation

Captain Kerry Titheradge became more strict with the crew during the last charter on Below Deck Season 11, and it was confusing to fans.

Captain Kerry Titheradge was praised by the crew for being a hands-on leader on Below Deck Season 11, but he’s showing a tougher management style as the season winds down.

On the May 20 episode, Captain Kerry did a walkthrough of the boat and called out Bosun Ben Willoughby for not washing the jetskis thoroughly or keeping the exterior of the boat neat.

He also decided to do random crew cabin checks while the guests were on the boat, and was upset when Ben and deckhand Kyle Stillie didn’t take it seriously and left their room a mess.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck fans then questioned Captain Kerry’s sudden change in behavior with the St. David crew on Reddit.

“While I’m happy to watch Ben get yelled at, I’m confused at the cabin check during the last charter,” one fan wrote. “Have we seen cabin checks before on any of the BD shows/seasons? I totally understand they are necessary. Timing seems weird, but could have been a production call?”

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed that production may have asked for the cabin check, and believed it was a way to create drama since the season didn’t have any serious issues with the guests or crew.

Article continues after ad

A third person noted that cabin checks are a regular thing in the industry and on the show, and remembered a captain mentioning it on a different Below Deck series.

Bravo Captain Kerry is managing the crew on Below Deck Season 11

Captain Kerry unexpectedly interrogated the crew toward the end of the charter season because he wanted to make sure they were still doing their jobs and not slacking off.

As the weeks go by, the crew is becoming more exhausted on the boat. Ben was criticized for not listening to the captain’s orders, and stew Barbie Pascual came back from her break a half hour late because she fell asleep.

Article continues after ad

Captain Kerry is trying to keep everyone on track so they can finish the season on a good note and avoid mistakes.