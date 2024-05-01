Below Deck’s Ben gets into “embarrassing” social media argument with co-stars

Ben Willoughby was slammed for his embarrassing fight with his Below Deck Season 11 costars on social media.

Bosun Ben Willoughby has been criticized by his fellow crew members for his actions on Below Deck Season 11.

From his confusing boatmance with deckhand Sunny Marquis to flirting with stew Paris Field on her first day, Ben has stirred up drama on the St. David.

On April 30, Ben posted two selfies from the charter season with stew Barbie Pascual on Instagram, and she didn’t take it as a compliment.

“You literally just dragged me last week on your story. Now ..you post me? Make it make sense,” Barbie commented.

Article continues after ad

Other Below Deck crew members from both Season 11 and other franchise shows defended Barbie in the comments.

Stew Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean praised Barbie for clapping back at Ben, and accused the Bosun of not knowing how to handle his leadership role.

Article continues after ad

Paris imitated Ben’s line from the show where he said, “This is what chicks to do me,” and wrote, “Go call Camille” in another comment.

On Reddit, a Below Deck fan was shocked by Ben’s social media argument with his co-stars and said, “Ben is so embarrassing god I cannot stand his lame a**.”

Article continues after ad

While it seems like Ben isn’t in a good place with many of his co-stars, viewers might get more clarity about what happens in later episodes and at the Season 11 reunion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.