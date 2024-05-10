EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck’s Sunny annoyed when Ben admits new charter guests are “pretty”

Erica Handel
Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis Below DeckBravo

Ben Willoughby continued to show flirtatious behavior when he had eyes for the new female charter guests on Below Deck Season 11, which made Sunny Marquis annoyed.

Deckhand Sunny Marquis formed a strong connection with Bosun Ben Willoughby on Below Deck Season 11, but he’s shown many red flags during the charter season.

Aside from Sunny, the other crew members have witnessed Ben flirting with the women on the St. David, including stew Paris Field.

Although Ben and Sunny’s boatmance hasn’t been smooth sailing, Sunny chose to forgive him, despite his tendencies to hit on women.

In a teaser for the May 13 episode of Below Deck, Ben proved to be unfaithful yet again when he showed interest in the new female charter guests.

When the guests walked on the boat, Ben said to fellow deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers, “Pretty girls. We’re in a whole lot of sh*t.”

The deckhands joked about it later on while they were preparing for the boat to leave the dock.

Sunny became annoyed and told them to stop, but tried to convince herself that she was fine with it. Ben claimed that Sunny wasn’t fine, and believed she didn’t want to tell him directly that she was upset.

“I’m definitely starting to see who Ben really is. However, there’s a lot of chemistry there. If I choose to ignore the red flags, that’ll be on me,” Sunny explained in her confessional.

Ben and Sunny have powered through many difficult moments on Below Deck, such as the Bosun reaching out to his ex Camille Lamb, and even considered getting back together with her.

Despite his doubts, he assured Sunny that he still cares about her and wants to continue their boatmance for the rest of the charter season.

Sunny and Ben have remained close after filming, which means she trusted him enough to continue speaking to him, even if they’re just friends rather than being a couple.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Barbie Pascual Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Barbie shockingly introduces Season 11 crew member to her mom
Erica Handel
Below Deck Aesha and Scott
Reality TV
Below Deck star Aesha Scott announces “surprise” engagement to long-term boyfriend
Eleni Thomas
Captain Sandy Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast: Meet the crew
Erica Handel
Below Deck 11 Deckhand Sunny
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Sunny claps back at fan for calling Season 11 relationship “desperate”
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.