Below Deck’s Sunny annoyed when Ben admits new charter guests are “pretty”

Ben Willoughby continued to show flirtatious behavior when he had eyes for the new female charter guests on Below Deck Season 11, which made Sunny Marquis annoyed.

Deckhand Sunny Marquis formed a strong connection with Bosun Ben Willoughby on Below Deck Season 11, but he’s shown many red flags during the charter season.

Aside from Sunny, the other crew members have witnessed Ben flirting with the women on the St. David, including stew Paris Field.

Although Ben and Sunny’s boatmance hasn’t been smooth sailing, Sunny chose to forgive him, despite his tendencies to hit on women.

In a teaser for the May 13 episode of Below Deck, Ben proved to be unfaithful yet again when he showed interest in the new female charter guests.

Article continues after ad

When the guests walked on the boat, Ben said to fellow deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers, “Pretty girls. We’re in a whole lot of sh*t.”

Article continues after ad

The deckhands joked about it later on while they were preparing for the boat to leave the dock.

Sunny became annoyed and told them to stop, but tried to convince herself that she was fine with it. Ben claimed that Sunny wasn’t fine, and believed she didn’t want to tell him directly that she was upset.

“I’m definitely starting to see who Ben really is. However, there’s a lot of chemistry there. If I choose to ignore the red flags, that’ll be on me,” Sunny explained in her confessional.

Article continues after ad

Ben and Sunny have powered through many difficult moments on Below Deck, such as the Bosun reaching out to his ex Camille Lamb, and even considered getting back together with her.

Despite his doubts, he assured Sunny that he still cares about her and wants to continue their boatmance for the rest of the charter season.

Article continues after ad

Sunny and Ben have remained close after filming, which means she trusted him enough to continue speaking to him, even if they’re just friends rather than being a couple.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.