Below Deck’s Captain Kerry threatens crew members for “disrespect” on boat

Captain Kerry Titheradge was angry with Ben Willoughby and Kyle Stillie when he felt disrespected, and threatened them with consequences if they didn’t follow his rules.

The charter season is almost over on Below Deck Season 11, and Captain Kerry Titheradge wanted to keep the St. David crew on their toes by doing a last-minute cabin check.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Kyle Stillie chose not to clean their cabins and claimed they were too busy tending to the guests.

In a clip from the May 27 episode of Below Deck, the captain called Ben and Kyle up to the bridge and scolded them for not participating in the cabin check.

Article continues after ad

“F*cking blatant disrespect. And I’ve gone out of my way to help you through this journey,” Captain Kerry explained.

“I’ve shown both of you guys respect. I’ve been out there and busted my f*cking a** to help you guys out. We’ve been down crew, and this is the way you say f*cking thank you?”

Article continues after ad

In his confessional, the captain expressed his disappointment in the deck team members for disrespecting him and not following the chain of command in yachting.

Captain Kerry was especially upset with Ben because he gave him a leadership position by promoting him to Bosun when Jared Woodin left. However, he feels that Ben has failed at his job.

Article continues after ad

When Kyle said that he and Ben didn’t get around to cleaning their cabin, Captain Kerry clapped back and said he caught the deckhand talking to stew Barbie Pascual instead of working.

After the captain’s stern speech, he forced the crew members to follow his orders by doing their cabin checks immediately and threatened them with consequences if they refused.

Even though the charter season may be over soon, Captain Kerry still expects the crew to do their jobs well without making careless mistakes.