Below Deck stars support Ben after calling out Captain Kerry’s negative comments

Below Deck stars defended Ben Willoughby after Captain Kerry Titheradge questioned his work ethic on Season 11.

Ben Willoughby was recently promoted to Bosun after Jared Woodin’s firing on Below Deck Season 11, but Captain Kerry Titheradge doesn’t think he was much better at doing the job.

In Entertainment Weekly, Captain Kerry admitted that Ben wasn’t his first choice for the position, and believed he didn’t respect authority throughout the season.

“I give everyone a fresh start. Hopefully people react differently to different styles of leadership. And I was hoping that he would react to a different style of leadership later in the season more than once,” he explained. “He came quite close to things not being very good for him. And he may not make the whole season.”

Ben called out Captain Kerry’s negative comments about him by releasing a statement in an Instagram post.

“It is very unfortunate that Captain Kerry decided to speak out regarding my role as Bosun on the current season of Below Deck, and eluding that I ‘may not make the whole season’ but everyone will see as the episodes come out,” Ben wrote.

He continued, “With all due respect to Captain Kerry, I’m disappointed that he appears to be insinuating a false claim on my work ethic and career, which could gravely damage my reputation and character that I have worked hard in and grown in for 5+ years now.”

Other stars from the Below Deck franchise who have worked with Ben supported him in the comments on the post.

“You are an absolute legend. Hang in there,” Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean replied.

“You’re an amazing bosun and friend. People who don’t know you can say what they want but will never know the true you and he’s awesome!” Deckhand Sunny Marquis commented.

While Captain Kerry may not have seen eye-to-eye with Ben on Below Deck Season 11, the Bosun’s fellow crew members have his back.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.